Waterbury police investigate apparent homicide

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Waterbury police are investigating an apparent homicide following a report of shots fired in an apartment on Wall Street overnight Saturday.

Police say they got the call at around 12:21 a.m. Saturday. Upon arrival, they found a woman lying on the ground with a gunshot wound to the torso.

The victim was transported to the hospital where she later succumbed to her injuries.

The Chief Medical Examiner will perform an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

This is an ongoing investigation.

News 8 will update this story as more information comes in.