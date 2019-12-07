Closings
There are currently 3 active closings. Click for more details.

Waterbury police investigate apparent homicide

New Haven

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Waterbury police_100726

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Waterbury police are investigating an apparent homicide following a report of shots fired in an apartment on Wall Street overnight Saturday.

Police say they got the call at around 12:21 a.m. Saturday. Upon arrival, they found a woman lying on the ground with a gunshot wound to the torso.

The victim was transported to the hospital where she later succumbed to her injuries.

The Chief Medical Examiner will perform an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

This is an ongoing investigation.

News 8 will update this story as more information comes in.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Haven

Naugatuck girls trying to bring a national championship to Connecticut

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Naugatuck girls trying to bring a national championship to Connecticut"

Rally held for Harvard, Yale protesters who appeared in New Haven court

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Rally held for Harvard, Yale protesters who appeared in New Haven court"

Harvard, Yale protesters stand outside New Haven Superior Court

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Harvard, Yale protesters stand outside New Haven Superior Court"

Man wanted for recording child in TJ Maxx bathroom

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Man wanted for recording child in TJ Maxx bathroom"

North Have PD reminding public to lock cars, remove fobs from vehicle

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "North Have PD reminding public to lock cars, remove fobs from vehicle"

Police investigating car burglaries in Guilford

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Police investigating car burglaries in Guilford"
More New Haven

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss