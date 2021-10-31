Waterbury PD arrests lone barricaded suspect in investigation on Wightman Place

WATERBURY Conn. (WTNH) — Police arrest man in an investigation of a lone barricaded suspect in Waterbury.

At 3:02 a.m. on Sunday, Waterbury Police responded to the area of Wightman Place at Baldwin Street with information sent in of “a lone barricaded suspect”. At approximately 8:40 a.m., the suspect, identified as a 70-year-old-man, was taken into custody.

Police initially told the public to avoid the area due to police activity. After the arrest was made, they say the area of Wightman Place will be re-opened shortly. There is no current threat or danger to the community.

Police tweeted all updated information on Twitter @WaterburyPD.

This incident remains under investigation and no further information is available at this time.

