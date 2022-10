WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Waterbury police are investigating a homicide after a 17-year-old was shot and killed Tuesday evening.

The shooting happened at about 6:30 p.m. in the 200 block of Bishop Street, according to police. The teen was taken to a hospital, where he died.

The scene was active, as of 8:20 p.m.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at (203) 574-6941 or Crime Stoppers at (203) 755-1234.