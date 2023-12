WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A 32-year-old man was found shot early Saturday morning in Waterbury, police said.

Officers responded at around 3:30 a.m. to the 900 block of Hamilton Avenue and found a man with a gunshot wound to his lower back.

The man was taken to a hospital, where police said he was in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Waterbury police at (203) 574-6941 or its anonymous tip line at (203) 755-1234.