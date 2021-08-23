Waterbury Police investigating dog shot in the face, man dead from gunshot wounds

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Waterbury Police are investigating two incidents involving shootings on Monday.

At 3:13 p.m., Waterbury Police were dispatched to a shots fired incident in the area of Arch Street. Police said they were notified prior to arrival that a dog inside the residence was shot.

Officers observed the dog to have a gunshot wound to the face while on scene. The dog was transported to Mattatuck Animal Hospital for treatment.

While on scene investigating that incident, dispatch informed officers at 3:24 p.m. that a man was dropped off at Waterbury Hospital with several gunshot wounds. Police said officers were informed that the male victim succumbed to his injuries.

Police said the vehicle that dropped the victim off left the hospital shortly after doing so.

It has not been confirmed whether or not these two incidents are related, police said.

Waterbury PD is continuing to investigate this incident. They ask that anyone with information regarding the incident contact the Detective Bureau at (203) 574-6941 or Crime Stoppers at (203) 755-1234.