Waterbury police investigating shooting, car crash that killed 27-year-old man

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Waterbury police are investigating after a 27-year-old man was shot and killed Wednesday night.

Just after 6:30 p.m., officers were called to Walnut Avenue after reports of a gunshot victim.

Upon arrival, police found the man in the driver’s seat of a 2020 Kia Optima that was also involved in a crash.

It is unclear what happened; however, reports indicate both airbags deployed and the car had extensive front end damage from hitting a fire hydrate and a parked car in the area of 44 Walnut Ave.

Police also found the Optima had damage from gunshots.

The unidentified victim had a gunshot wound to the torso and other injuries to the head. He was pronounced dead on scene.

Police searched nearby areas and found empty cartridge casings on the ground of a driveway of 152 Walnut St.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine the manner and cause of death.

Anyone with information is asked to call the detectives at (203) 574-6941 or leave information anonymously via Crime Stoppers at (203) 755-1234.