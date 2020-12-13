Waterbury police issue Silver Alert for missing 14-year-old

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Waterbury police have issued a Silver Alert for a missing 14-year-old girl Sunday.

On Sunday, officials received a call just after 1 a.m. about a missing teen.

Police said Keymiah Butler’s mother went to go pick her up at a friend’s house on Baldwin Street, but she was not there. Officials believe she may have left with her boyfriend who may live on Wolcott Street.

After a extensive search around the city, police could not locate her.

She is described as Black female with light brown hair and brown eyes. She is 5’2″ and weighs 130 pounds. Keymiah was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black and white leggings and bright yellow crocs.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Waterbury Youth Squad Detectives at (203) 574-6956 or Waterbury Police Dispatch at (203) 574-6911.