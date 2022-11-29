WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A lieutenant with the Waterbury Police Department was charged with DUI following an off-duty crash in October.

David Balnis, 55, was driving his pickup truck on Highland Avenue on Oct. 30 around 1:15 a.m. when police said he veered off the road and sideswiped a parked, unoccupied vehicle and fence. Balnis was taken to a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Investigators obtained an arrest warrant charging Balnis with operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol. He turned himself in at the Waterbury Police Department Tuesday.

Balnis posted a $5,000 bond and is due in court on Dec. 8.

Waterbury police said Balnis would be placed on administrative duty pending the outcome of an internal affairs investigation.