Waterbury police looking for suspect of fatal hit-and-run

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Waterbury police are looking for a hit-and-run driver that fatally hit a 69-year-old man early Saturday morning.

Police said the driver was in a dark colored sedan on North Main Street when he hit Henry Pearson of Waterbury at around 2:20 a.m.

Pearson succumbed to his life-threatening injuries later that day.

Police were told the dark colored sedan sounded loud, possibly from a loud muffler.

Photo: Waterbury Police Department

Anyone with information is asked to call the Waterbury Traffic Unit at (203) 346-3975.

