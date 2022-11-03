Waterbury police are looking to identify these three individuals in connection to vandalism at a park.

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – Waterbury police are looking to identify three people in connection to vandalism at a local park.

Police said on Wednesday around 1:30 a.m., a vandalism took place at Library Park on Grand Street. According to police, trash cans were tipped over throughout the park, benches were broken and the wood was used to make a small open fire in the park.

Waterbury police said the park had just undergone a substantial multi-million renovation project to benefit the community.

Anyone with information regarding this incident or who can identify the individuals in the photos to contact police at 203-574-6941.