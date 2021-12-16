Waterbury police looking to identify person accused of vandalizing warming hut, school building

CREDIT: Waterbury Police

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – Waterbury police are looking to identify a person of interest involved in two separate vandalism incidents in the city.

On Dec. 10, Waterbury police said the vandalism occurred at the Fulton Park Warming Hut on Cooke Street. Surveillance cameras were pulled off the sides of the building, causing damage to the building.

The second incident occurred at the Yeshiva K’Tana School on Hillside Avenue where a rock was thrown at one of the school building windows causing damage to the window.

CREDIT: Waterbury Police

Waterbury police obtained video surveillance from the incidents and are asking the public to help identify the suspect seen in the video. The suspect is considered to be a person of interest in both incidents.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Waterbury police at 203-574-6941.

