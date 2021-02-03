Waterbury police make arrest in 17-year-old cold homicide case

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Waterbury police announced Wednesday they have made an arrest in a 17-year-old cold case.

Police say DNA evidence led to the arrest of 52-year-old Willie Robinson. He is accused of killing 16-year-old Jessica Keyworth back in 2004. Despite having a suspect in custody, police say their work is far from over.

“This is a very active case. Although we have our suspect, and he will be going through the court system to have his case heard and adjudicated, this is an active investigation. Seventeen years have gone by since this homicide occurred and we would ask anyone that thinks they have information to provide it to us,” Chief Fernando Spagnolo, Waterbury PD.

In a statement, the Keyworth family says they are grateful to have a suspect in custody.

Robinson is being held on a $2 million bond.