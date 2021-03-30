Waterbury police pledge to crack down on speeders after deadly hit-and-run

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A week after her ex-husband was hit by a car and killed while walking in the shoulder lane off of Meriden Road, Yanile Dube was thanking Waterbury police.

“My family will be forever grateful,” Yanile said.

She specifically thanked Officer Frank Lee. “For working tirelessly to bring us justice,” she said.

Officer Lee secured surveillance video from nearby businesses that helped investigators track down the alleged hit-and-run driver’s car. But, Officer Lee credits Yanile with coming forward and speaking out to News 8. He believes her emotional appeal for the suspect to turn himself in made a difference. Tips started coming in and so did a suspect.

Police say Christopher Luna ended up turning himself in. Yanile says she’s relieved, but she still has questions.

“What was he doing that caused him to lose sight of the road and strike Shane that hard?” she said.

Waterbury police tell News 8 the impact of the accident sent Shane’s body about 100 feet from where he was struck. They also say speed was a factor in the accident.

People who News 8 saw outside businesses across the street say that part of Meriden Road is known for speeders.

“There’s a lot of speeding that goes up and down (the street) especially at night,” said Rashwan Howard of Waterbury.

There are 35 mph speed limit signs posted but people News 8 spoke with today say just about every driver ignores them. They wonder what could be done to protect pedestrians.

“With no sidewalks being here or guardrails, I would say it could be possible to get hit easily,” Howard said.

News 8 saw one woman walking in the shoulder at almost the exact spot where Shane Dube and a friend were hit last Tuesday night. His friend was injured and rushed to the hospital. News8 asked Andrea Sherman if she felt safe walking along Meriden Road.

“No,” Sherman said. “Because cars go by here too fast.”

Waterbury Police Sgt. Robert Davis says because Meriden Road is so long, it’s a state road, not a city one. So, any physical changes to the road would be the responsibility of the state government. But, he also told News 8 because of the speeding concerns, people can expect to see more Waterbury Police cars among the traffic there in the future.

“You’ll definitely see a larger presence out here from the Waterbury Police Department,” he said. “That’s a tragic event that occurred and we don’t want a repeat of that at all.”