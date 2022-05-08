WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – A silver alert has been issued for a missing 2-year-old girl and a 1-year-old boy in Waterbury.

Both children have been missing since Saturday, according to the report.

2-year-old Waddet Edwards is described as a 30 pound Black girl with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a white jacket with pink shoes.

1-year-old Negasie Edwards is described as a 30 pound Black boy with brown eyes and brown hair. According to the report, he was last seen wearing a black jacket, navy blue pants, and Nike shoes.

Police have released both of their photos. They have not indicated whether these children are siblings.

