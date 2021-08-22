Waterbury police searching for driver accused of hitting a 3-year-old boy and leaving the scene

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – Waterbury police are searching for the driver who is accused of hitting a 3-year-old child and leaving the scene.

On Saturday around 8:15 p.m., officers were dispatched to the area of Bunker Hill Avenue at Jillson Circle for the report of a child being struck by a car. When officers arrived, they located the 3-year-old boy with serious injuries.

The child was brought to an area hospital and then later brought to Connecticut Children’s Hospital for further medical treatment.

A car reportedly struck the child and left the scene. The suspect car is described as a “dark colored” car, but no additional information was provided.

The child is currently in stable condition.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Waterbury police.