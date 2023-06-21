WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Waterbury police are asking for the public’s help to find a suspect who allegedly killed a 26-year-old in May.

Shavano Singh, 22, has an active arrest warrant out for charges of murder, criminal use of a firearm, carrying a pistol without a permit and unlawful discharge of a firearm.

He’s accused of shooting and killing Denroy Robinson, of Waterbury, on May 25 on Circular Avenue. Police said that Robinson was shot multiple times.

Anyone with information on where Singh is is asked to call police.