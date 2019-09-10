Waterbury police searching for polite bank robber

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Waterbury Police are asking the public for help in finding a bank robber who waited in line before handing a note demanding money from a teller Thursday.

Police said that Thursday at 3:41pm the suspect handed a note to the teller at the West Main Street location of TD Bank indicating he was robbing the bank.

He additionally verbally demanded cash. The teller gave the suspect a quantity of cash, and the suspect departed the bank on foot. He was last seen walking north on North Main Street.

Photo: Waterbury Police Department

The suspect is described as a black male, approximately 5’7”, thin build, forty-years-old, wearing a long sleeve camouflage pattern shirt, brown pants, and a black Under Armour hat.

Anyone with information about the robbery or the suspect is asked to call Waterbury Police at (203) 574-6941 or Crime Stoppers at (203) 755-1234.