A 17-year-old drowned in Lakewood Lake after running from police, according to Waterbury officers.

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A 17-year-old drowned on Tuesday in Waterbury after running from police when he was found in a stolen vehicle, according to authorities.

The 17-year-old was a part of a group of four teens found in a stolen vehicle out of Ridgefield, according to police. The driver was a 14-year-old. Another occupant was 16.

Two others ran into a wooded area near Lakewood Lake, according to police. A 17-year-old was then taken into custody.

The other 17-year-old went under the water and couldn’t be seen, according to police. Officers tried to find him, but couldn’t.

Police said a dive team later recovered his body and he was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Waterbury police knew the teens from previous arrests, according to officers. The three surviving teens have been charged with theft of a stolen motor vehicle and interfering with police.

Connecticut State Police will take over the investigation into the 17-year-old’s death. His identity has not been publicly released.