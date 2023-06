WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A DUI checkpoint will be set up in Waterbury on Friday.

Waterbury Police is partnering with the State of Connecticut, Department of Transportation, and National Highway Traffic and Safety Administration, and Traffic Services Unit to conduct DUI sobriety check points.

The check points will be set up on Friday, June 2, from the hours of 7 p.m. to 3 a.m. in the area of 422 Highland Avenue.