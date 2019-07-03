Waterbury pond safe for swimming for July 4th after most recent bacteria tests

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Waterbury‘s beach at Lakewood Park is back open. Latest test results from the Waterbury Health Department indicate bacteria levels are back down to safe levels – just in time for the 4th of July.

It’s a relief for parents looking for ways to help their kids beat the heat this summer.

“Come on out on July 4th weekend and enjoy the water,” said Victor Cuevas, Waterbury’s Acting Superintendent of Recreation. “It’s clean and safe to swim.”

In fact, crews removed the “closed” signs this morning. The water had been off limits thanks to a number of geese droppings that whipped up bacteria levels. It’s a problem that seems to plague the pond year after year.

“Last year, in the beginning of the season we were only open two of the first 14 days,” Cuevas said.

He says things are better so far this Summer. So far, the park has been closed twice. He also says city crews are using different strategies to try and keep the Canada Geese away from the water.

On Friday, they’ll put up temporary fencing around the sand area. That’s because many of the geese that get in the water often walk there from the grass area. They also put up a fox cut-out to scare the geese.

Tebrue James brought his 3 children to the park Wednesday. They were keeping cool by splashing each other with water from a fountain that they used to fill plastic bottles then splash each other with them. Once lifeguards and city workers at Lakewood assured James the water was safe again, he allowed them to splash around in the pond.

“It’s bad, it’s scary,” James said. “It’s a relief to know that it’s not an issue anymore.”

