WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Folks in the Brass City will get a chance to get the COVID vaccine at a walk-up vaccination clinic run by Griffin Hosptial this week.

The clinic will be at the North End Recreation Center from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday.

You have to be at least 18 years old to get the shot. Supply is limited, so the vaccine will only be available to the first 100 people.