Waterbury preparing fiesta to stop the spread of COVID

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — On this Cinco de Mayo, the City of Waterbury and Griffin Health are banking on a popular Mexican Food food truck to provide the right recipe for stopping the spread of COVID-19.

This Friday and Saturday, Taqueria Los Garcia food trucks will be parked in a strange place for a serious purpose. The owners have been asked to be part of a Fiesta on the Waterbury Green to combat COVID-19.

The food truck will provide flavor, a Mexican band will provide the fun, and a vaccination van from Griffin Health will provide the purpose. The hope is the food and fun will draw people — especially people of color — and result in more vaccinations to more people.

“I think the biggest thing is just serving my community in the best way that I can,” said food truck owner, Christian Garcia. “And now is the chance I can do something for Waterbury.”

“We know the importance for business for everybody — workers, employees– to get the vaccination,” he said. “That’s the main thing. I have a lot of friends, they lost their businesses during the pandemic.”

Customers in line to grab some Mexican food on this Cinco de Mayo praised the idea to get the food truck involved in the fight against COVID-19. Many believe it will attract more people to the event.

“This is a great, great idea because this food truck is popular here in Waterbury,” said Sherita Norman. “People of color are not really trusting of mainstream media and the higher-ups — you know, people in power these days. So, when you have some local businesses that say, hey, I know you’re nervous, but let me make it a little less stressful for you… Friday and Saturday, I anticipate a lot of people being downtown to participate.”

The Fiesta is Friday, 3 pm – 8 pm and Saturday, 10 am – 4 pm on The Waterbury Green.