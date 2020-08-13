Waterbury private school abruptly closes its doors weeks before fall semester set to begin

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A private school in Waterbury is closing its doors only weeks before school was set to restart amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a Facebook post Thursday, Chase Collegiate School said they regretfully announce that “due to the global and local economic impact related to the current COVID-19 pandemic” (along with other conditions into which they did not elaborate) the school could no longer operate “in a financially sustainable manner.”

The school says their administration offices will remain open to help students and families with records, transcripts, and tuition/deposit returns. The school is also offering employment transition assistance to their faculty and staff.

But, they say, “Due to continued facility restrictions relating to COVID-19, the campus will remain closed.”

Those who wish to contact the school are asked to email communications@chasemail.org or call 203.236.9500 to schedule an appointment as needed in compliance with government guidelines.

The school first opened in 1865 as the Collegiate School for Girls.