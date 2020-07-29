Waterbury, Prospect search crews pull two people from the water at East Mountain Reservoir

PROSPECT, Conn. (WTNH) — Waterbury and Prospect first responders were on the scene of an active water search at East Mountain Reservoir Tuesday evening.

Waterbury Police Department reports, at 6:40 p.m. police, fire, and EMS were dispatched to East Mountain Reservoir on Murphy Road for reports of two people who fell off some type of air mattress and may have disappeared below the surface.

Police say the active rescue situation involved State Police divers.

Waterbury PD confirmed the individuals have been located and transferred to Saint Mary’s Hospital.

The identities and conditions of the victims have not yet been released.

The scene has been cleared at the reservoir.

By East Mountain golf course – photo: Amy via Report It!

This is a breaking story. Stay tuned to WTNH.com for the latest details as they become available.