Full remote learning in CT not an option this school year; Waterbury working to accommodate students in certain circumstances

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — While there’s no option for full remote learning this new school year, school districts are getting ready to accommodate students in certain circumstances.

Students who are in isolation or quarantine can log on to learn from home. The option is also available for those who live with vulnerable family members or students who are homebound.

Waterbury Public Schools held a virtual meeting tonight to outline the changes and how they’re preparing to keep everyone safe.

“We’re looking at cohorting where possible, where we can add an additional layer of mitigation, where kids will travel in groups, so we can identify students in case there’s an outbreak,” an official said during the meeting.

In addition to wearing masks, students must maintain three feet of distance in classrooms and six feet in all other settings