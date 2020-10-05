Waterbury Public Schools reports 3 new in-person positive COVID-19 test, 9 distance-learning positives

New Haven

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Waterbury Public Schools reported several new positive COVID-19 tests in the district including two in-person staff members Sunday evening.

In-person positive cases include one staff member at Bunker Hill Elementary School. That staff member and close contacts have been instructed to self-isolate through Thursday, Oct. 15.

In-person positive cases also one staff member at Gilmartin Elementary School and one student at Driggs Elementary School. Those specific classes will transition to distance learning through Wednesday, Oct. 14.

New positive cases among virtual-learning students (who have not been in the building since the semester began) include West Side Middle School (3), Waterbury Career Academy (1), Rotella Interdistrict Magnet School (1), Bunker Hill Elementary School (1), and Hopeville Elementary School (3).

The district notes that “there are no building-wide closures” from these positive cases.

In all cases, per the District’s established protocol, the city’s Contact Tracing Team was engaged immediately and the appropriate notifications were made. The schools are cleaned and disinfected thoroughly. We assure you that we are taking the steps necessary to protect the health of our students and staff.

The in-person individuals who test positive for COVID-19 are instructed to remain home in self-isolation for 10 days. Additionally, medical documentation is required prior to a return to the school building.

– Waterbury Public Schools

New Haven

