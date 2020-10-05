Waterbury Public Schools reports 3 new in-person positive COVID-19 test, 9 distance-learning positives

A girl wears a face mask as students sit in a classroom of the Petri primary school in Dortmund, western Germany, on June 15, 2020 amid the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic. – From June 15, 2020, all children of primary school age in the western federal state of North Rhine-Westphalia will once again be attending regular daily classes until the summer holidays. The distance rules and compulsory mouthguards are no longer applicable. (Photo by Ina FASSBENDER / AFP) (Photo by INA FASSBENDER/AFP via Getty Images)

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Waterbury Public Schools reported several new positive COVID-19 tests in the district including two in-person staff members Sunday evening.

In-person positive cases include one staff member at Bunker Hill Elementary School. That staff member and close contacts have been instructed to self-isolate through Thursday, Oct. 15.

In-person positive cases also one staff member at Gilmartin Elementary School and one student at Driggs Elementary School. Those specific classes will transition to distance learning through Wednesday, Oct. 14.

New positive cases among virtual-learning students (who have not been in the building since the semester began) include West Side Middle School (3), Waterbury Career Academy (1), Rotella Interdistrict Magnet School (1), Bunker Hill Elementary School (1), and Hopeville Elementary School (3).

The district notes that “there are no building-wide closures” from these positive cases.