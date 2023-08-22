WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – Monday marks the first day back to school for students in Waterbury.

Nearly 130 new staff members at Waterbury Public Schools took a bus ride around the Brass City in order to better understand the community they serve.

“The best advice we always give our new teachers is how important it is to build relationships with their students. No learning will ever occur if you don’t take the time to build those relationships,” said Marissa Waters, a talent and professional development supervisor.

Many of the new employees have transferred from other school districts in Connecticut.

“I think it will be interesting to see more where the kids come from and more of the city. I don’t know a lot of the history about it I know when I drive through and I see stuff I say ‘oh that looks cool’,” said Kylie Doyle, a first-year teacher.