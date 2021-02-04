 

Waterbury Public Schools switching to hybrid learning plan

New Haven

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Public school students in Waterbury are headed back to the classroom.

All public schools in the Brass City will return to a hybrid learning model. Students will be in the building every day for a half-day.

High school sports will resume following CIAC guidelines.

Schools were supposed to reopen on Feb. 1 but Superintendent Verna Ruffin pushed the date back.

In January, the district announced students would be returning to the hybrid learning model after collaborating with Mayor Neil M. O’Leary, the City of Waterbury Department of Public Health and the Board of Education.

Officials said “students returning to the classroom will continue to follow the appropriate mitigation strategies, such as social distancing and mask protocols.”

The switch comes just 24 hours after Governor Ned Lamont toured Waterbury Arts Magnet School’s COVID-19 vaccination clinic.

“If you care about you health, you care about your family’s health, you care about your community’s health, get the vaccine,” he said.

New Haven

