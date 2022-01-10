Waterbury Public Schools temporarily converts some school schedules to half days

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Some public schools in Waterbury will temporarily convert to half-day schedules to relieve the district of staffing shortages and transportation concerns affected by COVID-19.

School officials made the announcement Monday, saying the modification will begin Tuesday until Friday, Jan 14.

The new half-day model will eliminate lunch periods and provide students with a grab-and-go breakfast and lunch, according to school officials. Electives will be provided in the afternoon which will allow extra staff to be available to support staffing shortages.

The change will also give high school teachers the ability to cover additional classrooms.

“We know that COVID-19 has been a challenging time for both our community and school district,” said Waterbury Superintendent Dr. Verna Ruffin. “Administration and staff are working relentlessly to provide solutions to new and ongoing issues that arise due to COVID-19. The schedule modifications will assist in relieving our current staff and transportation issues while still keeping academics at the forefront for our students.”

The new time schedules for affected schools are as follows:

High Schools

Waterbury Career Academy and Waterbury Arts Magnet School: 7:20 a.m. – 11:20 a.m.

Crosby, Kennedy, Wilby, Enlightenment and State Street Program: 9:50 a.m. – 1:50 p.m.

Middle Schools

Wallace, West Side and North End: 7:50 a.m. – 11:50 a.m.

Pre-K

Bucks Hill Annex, Full Day: 9 a.m. – 1:45 p.m.

Bucks Hill Annex, Morning Session: 9 a.m. – 11 a.m.

Bucks Hill Annex, Afternoon Session: 11:45 a.m. – 1:45 p.m.

Schools not listed above will continue following full-day schedules. After-school programs, including ESH, 21st Century and Commissioners Network will continue to be virtual for the rest of the week.