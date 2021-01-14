Waterbury Public Schools to continue virtual learning through end of January as COVID cases rise in CT

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Despite plans to return to hybrid learning on Jan. 19, Waterbury Public Schools will continue with virtual learning until at least the end of the month.
On Thursday, Superintendent of Schools, Dr. Verna Ruffin, said classes would remain virtual given the current health and data trends.
On Wednesday, the state’s COVID positive rate was at 6.23%.
“While safeguarding the importance of student access to in-person schooling, social-emotional and nutritional needs is paramount, the health and safety of our students and staff continues to be our highest priority,” school officials said in a release. “We will reassess a date of return to the hybrid model as we approach the end of the second marking period on January 29.”
However, the Food Service Department will continue to provide meals for Monday through Sunday. They will be available for pick up at the following schools Monday through Friday, from 7 a.m. –
3 p.m.
All children 18 and under can pick up (or a parent or guardian can pick up) meals,
which include breakfast, lunch, a snack, supper and the fresh fruit and vegetable of the day.
Locations are as follows:
- Bunker Hill Elementary School: 170 Bunker Hill Avenue
- Carrington Elementary School: 24 Kenmore Avenue
- Chase Elementary School: 40 Woodtick Road
- Crosby High School: 300 Pierpont Road
- Driggs Elementary School: 77 Woodlawn Terrace
- Duggan Elementary School: 38 West Porter Street
- Generali Elementary School: 3196 East Main Street
- Gilmartin Elementary School: 94 Spring Lake Road
- Hopeville Elementary School: 2 Cypress Street
- Kennedy High School: 422 Highland Avenue
- Kingsbury Elementary School: 220 Columbus Boulevard
- Reed Elementary School: 33 Griggs Street
- Regan Elementary School: 2780 North Main Street
- Rotella Elementary School: 380 Pierpont Road
- Sprague Elementary School: 1443 Thomaston Avenue
- Tinker Elementary School: 809 Highland Avenue
- Walsh Elementary School: 55 Dikeman Street
- Waterbury Arts Magnet School: 16 South Elm Street
- Washington Elementary School: 685 Baldwin Street
- Waterbury Career Academy: 175 Birch Street
- West Side Middle School: 483 Chase Parkway
- Wilby High School: 568 Bucks Hill Road