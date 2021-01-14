Waterbury Public Schools to continue virtual learning through end of January as COVID cases rise in CT

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Despite plans to return to hybrid learning on Jan. 19, Waterbury Public Schools will continue with virtual learning until at least the end of the month.

On Thursday, Superintendent of Schools, Dr. Verna Ruffin, said classes would remain virtual given the current health and data trends.

On Wednesday, the state’s COVID positive rate was at 6.23%.

“It is my hope that we will, through our collective efforts, return to a sense of normalcy soon. I have no doubt that we are all committed to seeing our children flourish again in school. I know my entire staff will continue to work tirelessly towards a hybrid model return as soon as it is safe. Dr. Verna Ruffin

“While safeguarding the importance of student access to in-person schooling, social-emotional and nutritional needs is paramount, the health and safety of our students and staff continues to be our highest priority,” school officials said in a release. “We will reassess a date of return to the hybrid model as we approach the end of the second marking period on January 29.”

However, the Food Service Department will continue to provide meals for Monday through Sunday. They will be available for pick up at the following schools Monday through Friday, from 7 a.m. –

3 p.m.

All children 18 and under can pick up (or a parent or guardian can pick up) meals,

which include breakfast, lunch, a snack, supper and the fresh fruit and vegetable of the day.

Locations are as follows: