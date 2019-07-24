Waterbury raising awareness on summer meals program for children

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — End Hunger Connecticut, a free summer meals for children program, will be in Waterbury on Wednesday highlighting places where low income children can get food.

In cities like Waterbury all over Connecticut, so many children rely on free meals at school. But what about during the summer when school is out? Well, they can still come to certain schools, and some parks, and get those free meals.

In Waterbury is where End Hunger Connecticut is going to be kicking off its awareness campaign Wednesday morning. The need for nutritious meals does not end when the school year does, and that’s why programs like this exist in cities all across Connecticut.

The gist: Parents can bring their kids to the site and they get fed. The West Side Middle School is where they are starting on Wednesday, then moving onto Kennedy High School, Chase Park, and Duggan Elementary.

Those are all summer meals locations and those are just the ones in the Town Plot neighborhood. There are 20 more all over Waterbury, and quite possibly one near you if you live in a city.

You can go to ctsummermeals.org for a list of locations. These are for kids under eighteen, and this is going on from now until about the time school is back in session next month.

