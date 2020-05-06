Waterbury Regional Food Hub sells fresh-produce from struggling local farms to urban residents in ‘food desert’

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — The Waterbury Regional Food Hub has opened in downtown Waterbury to support local farms struggling amid the COVID-19 pandemic and bring fresh produce to those living in the urban ‘food desert.’

Alex Arisco, the owner of Arisco Farms in Cheshire is suffering just like many farmers around Connecticut in the pandemic. Normally, he can bank on profits from the beautiful array of flowers and plants in his greenhouse. But, not this year.

“Having it a little rough right now,” he said. “We’ve never been through this. We lost a lot of sales because schools are closed; fundraisers weren’t there for us this Spring.”

On Thursday morning, something new is popping up in Waterbury that’s designed to help farmers like Alex.

A new regional food hub will open its doors. Administrators will buy produce from local farmers, thoroughly clean it with new technology, and sell the food at the hub to groups and individuals at a discounted price.

The new hub is located at the corner of East Liberty and Mill Streets, in a part of the city that’s experienced tough times lately.

Sue Pronovost, the Executive Director of Brass City Harvest, fought hard for the food hub to be built. She feels it can bring new life to that part of the city by making healthy, new food options more accessible to people in that area, an area known as a ‘food desert’ because of the lack of grocery stores nearby.

Pronovost also believes it’ll help to produce more green for local farmers’ bottom lines.

“This is a game-changer for Waterbury, for this neighborhood, and also for the state of Connecticut because it has regional impacts,” said Pronovost.

“That helps us,” Alex said. “We could always count on their orders to come in daily.”

The Food Hub is home to a new state-of-the-art wash machine made exclusively for the hub. It can take farmer’s produce and ensure that it’s washed to FDA standards.

“It eliminates human food pathogens — listeria, e-Coli, salmonella, viruses like noro-coronavirus, human coronavirus, and COVID-19.”

After the produce goes through the washer, workers bag it and store it in boxes in a special cooler with a purple light.

“It’s on 24/7. It bathes the produce,” said Pronovost. “The boxes, the containers — everything in UV sterilization constantly.”

The Regional Food Hub is all about supporting Connecticut farmers. It’ll be open every Thursday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. They may expand down the road if and when more produce becomes available.

The hope is the hub will also show businesses can thrive in that part of Waterbury and spur investment in the future. The hub is built on land that used to be a brownfield site.

“They do free delivery for the low-income and the seniors and it helps other community members get down to a local farmers market and it also creates jobs,” said Waterbury State Rep. Stephanie Cummings.

The Food Hub is selling flowers and plants grown on Connecticut farms to help them profit from those, as well.

It cost about $4 million to build. The money came from federal and state agencies and the City of Waterbury.

“This is an incredible demonstration of what we can do with our contaminated properties after they’ve been properly cleaned,” Rep. Cummings said.