WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) -- Mobile coronavirus testing sites have been made available across the state. new, free mobile testing siteS in Waterbury are working to fill the gap in healthcare access in the Brass City's underserved communities.

At the mobile testing sites at Duggan School on Porter Street and the Waterbury PAL (Police Activity League) headquarters on Division Street put on by Trinity Health of New England, residents of Waterbury can walk - or drive - up and get tested for coronavirus with or without insurance, with or without an appointment, and for free.