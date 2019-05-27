New Haven

Waterbury looks at fines for trash bins left at curb

Posted: May 27, 2019

Updated: May 27, 2019 06:14 PM EDT

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) - People in Waterbury who leave trash and recycling bins on the curb for too long could soon get fined for it. 

A blight committee wants to fine tune the city rules so property owners would have to pull their bins back inside after 24 hours. 

Right now, they have five days. 

Residents could face a $250 fine. 

The Board of Aldermen will take up the proposal at its meeting on June 24th. 

