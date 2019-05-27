Waterbury looks at fines for trash bins left at curb

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) - People in Waterbury who leave trash and recycling bins on the curb for too long could soon get fined for it.

A blight committee wants to fine tune the city rules so property owners would have to pull their bins back inside after 24 hours.

Right now, they have five days.

Residents could face a $250 fine.

The Board of Aldermen will take up the proposal at its meeting on June 24th.

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.