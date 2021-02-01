Waterbury DPW crews help free cars stuck in snow, including News 8’s, during Monday’s storm

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — In Waterbury, folks are helping one another make it through the first major snowstorm of 2021.

Three guys who work for the Department of Public Works are heroes Monday night.

Just before 8 p.m., they pushed a woman’s car out from a snowbank on Grand Street right in front of City Hall.

She was stuck in the nearly foot of snow. But thanks to some good luck, DPW crews were there to clear the street and rushed to her rescue.

Grace Maldonado of Waterbury told News 8 of the men who helped her, “I appreciate them. They do their best to keep the community safe so props to them.”

Bob Gaetano, one of the DPW heroes said, “City employees — you see people stuck — you gotta help em out.”

WEB EXTRA: Waterbury Dept. of Public Works employees help get News 8’s SUV out of snow

Hats off to Gaetano, John Ludka, and Zack Kalo – all DPW workers.

Gaetano says they helped five drivers Monday, including News 8’s own SUV that got stuck after filming Maldonado’s rescue!