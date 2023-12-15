WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – Waterbury schools are getting a big boost from two federal grants to help students, their families and the community.

A $2 million community project funding grant will help buy almost 6,000 Chromebooks for students. Another grant will provide $2.5 million over five years for services to help students, their families and the community with health screenings and other supports they may need.

“It’s huge. It’s a game changer,” Waterbury Public Schools Superintendent Verna Ruffin said.

Waterbury Public Schools said as a 1 for 1 school system it aims to provide a Chromebook for each of its nearly 19,000 students. However, some students have share their Chromebooks as repairs are needed or the tablets reach the end of their life cycle.

