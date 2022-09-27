WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Waterbury police are investigating a social media school threat involving Enlightenment School and Jonathan E. Reed Elementary School on Tuesday.

As a precaution, police stated that both schools will be operating under a shelter-in-place order. All school activities will also remain indoors throughout the day on Tuesday.

Additionally, added police presence will be at each school to monitor for any signs of threats.

Waterbury police said that this incident is still under investigation, and there is no further information regarding the threat at this time.

