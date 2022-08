WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Waterbury schools are taking a new approach to retain and attract more teachers.

The district is partnering with a Pennsylvania company called “Bloomboard” to create what’s called “Waterbury U.”

Waterbury U will offer educators free on-the-job learning opportunities.

Participants can earn graduate credits which could in turn lead to salary advancement. Up to 800 staff members would be eligible.