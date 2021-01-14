Waterbury scores successful economic move: BMW drives new optimism

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — The mayor of Waterbury calls the completed I-84 Widening Project, one of the best things to ever happen to his city.

“That was probably the single-biggest economic boost for the city of Waterbury in many decades,” he said.

And it was a driving factor in convincing a respected car dealership group to come to Waterbury and open a business there. Hoffman Auto Group, which has been in business selling cars in Connecticut for 100 years, opened Hoffman BMW of Waterbury last week. You can see it right off the highway at the Scott Road exit (Exit 25).

“125,000 cars a day are going to see this,” said Jeffrey Hoffman, Co-Chairman of the Hoffman Auto Group.

“Traffic certainly where we are is phenomenal,” said Bradley Hoffman, Jeffrey’s brother. “Traffic leads itself to additional business.”

The city launched a new marketing campaign in November aimed at trying to attract new and more businesses to rev up the city’s economy. Mayor Neil O’Leary telling News 8 trying to bring the Hoffman Auto Group to Waterbury was one of the goals.

“BMWs are typically thought of as very high-end of automobiles and SUVs and to have the Hoffmans recognize that market is here and available in the city of Waterbury and our suburban towns around it, it’s significant,” the mayor said.

Mayor O’Leary also tells News 8 why it’s significant for Waterbury taxpayers: “They should be proud to have BMW here for two reasons. One, it provides significant growth in the grand list, which gives them stabilization of their property taxes. And also, two, it’s a job creator.”

Hoffman’s move to Waterbury replaces its former Watertown dealership.