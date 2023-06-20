WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Waterbury Police Chief Fernando Spagnolo told News 8 the department is seeing a drop in some crime categories — but violent crime is up and it’s concerning.

The latest incident happened Monday when 26-year-old Trevor Watson was arrested and charged with attempting to kill his wife.

“It’s been a difficult couple of weeks here in Waterbury,” Spagnolo said. “We’ve seen, unfortunately, a number of shootings. Some of those shootings have turned fatal.”

Waterbury has seen nine homicides so far this year, which is up from this time last year.

According to Waterbury police, the incidents are as followed:

Aggravated assault is also up in the Brass City. Between Jan. 1 and May 31, there were 72 incidents. That’s up from 64 incidents at the same time in 2022.

Spangolo said the number of overall shots fired calls is down, in addition to the overall number of shooting victims.

“In 2022, year-to-date from January 1 to [June 20], there were 32 people shot in the city of Waterbury,” Spagnolo said. “In 2023, year-to-date, there were 26 people shot.”

Paul Pernerewski, president of Waterbury’s Board of Aldermen, says part of the issue is that many offenders are out on pretrial release, probation, and parole.

“About 20 percent of the offenders are creating 80 percent of the crime,” Pernerewski said. “And often the victims of the violent crime are also within that cohort of that 20 percent.”

Pernerewski says many of the incidents are targeted.

“A lot of this violent crime is driven by people who know each other and have beef with each other,” Pernerewski said. “Basically, they’re using violence to settle it.”

Pernerewski says another issue is that Waterbury should have 300 police officers, but they’re about 50 officers short.

Spagnolo says they’re working with state and federal partners, as well as community outreach programs, to stop the violence.