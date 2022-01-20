Waterbury sees quick turnover to snow

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — It was a quick turnover to snow in Waterbury Thursday morning. Considering the number of steep hills that drivers often tackle in Brass City, dropping salt and sand is the best approach for crews.

“When we get a lot of traffic for the morning commute, we really have to be ahead of it to make sure it’s sanded and salted and plowed,” Waterbury Public Works Director Mark Lombardo said.

Officials with Waterbury Public Works urge residents to stay home if possible to give them enough time to treat streets and highways.

The temperatures are expected to keep plummeting Thursday into Friday. Gov. Ned Lamont extended the state’s severe cold weather protocol through noon on Feb. 2.

