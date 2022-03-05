WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – Waterbury police are currently investigating a shooting that occurred around 2:15 a.m. in Waterbury that left one woman dead and another injured.

Police first responded to a weapons complaint at 215 Hill Street.

When they arrived, they found two women who had been shot multiple times and were suffering from wounds.

One victim was a 35-year-old woman who was pronounced dead at the scene at 2:34 a.m.

The other is a 38-year-old woman who was transported to the local hospital. According to first responders, she is now in stable condition.

The womens’ identities have not been released nor the circumstances surrounding the shooting. Anyone with information regarding the homicide is encouraged to contact detectives at 203-574-6941.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 8 for updates.