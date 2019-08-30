Waterbury spending $100,000 to investigate foul smell

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Something stinks in Waterbury, and now, the city is spending $100,000 to get to the bottom of it.

Waterbury State Representative Geraldo Reyes says each summer, a foul stench grips the air in the South End of Waterbury.

He says that poor quality has been a health concern for decades. Reyes is pleased that the city is now giving the green light to a private firm to study what is happening. It is the same private firm the city hired a couple of years ago to manage Waterbury’s waste water treatment plant after a raw sewage spill killed scores of fish in the Naugatuck River.

Representative Reyes says Waterbury Mayor Neil O’Leary is taking proactive steps to try and fix the problem.