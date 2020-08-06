Waterbury storm close calls: Tree falls onto car, others narrowly miss homes

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — One family on Aron Avenue has a lot in common with a Waterbury man they’ve never met. Both had scares from the storm.

For the family, it was a huge uprooted tree that fell away from their home and instead slammed down onto the middle of their street.

For Elijah Fisher, a huge tree did fall on his car smashing half of it. But, for Fisher, he’s relieved no one was in it when it happened.

“I thank God that me or nobody else in my family was in it,” he said. “I thank God.”

These are just two of the examples of how the powerful storm quickly moved through Waterbury. Public Works crews moved quickly too, hitting the streets trying to clear all of the debris.

“We had crews working well into the night,” said Mark Lombardo, Deputy Director of Waterbury’s Department of Public Works. “A hot day like today, we surveyed the rest of the city and we found a few more areas that roadways were blocked, which we sent crews out.”

Many of those crews logging serious OT — removing branches that blocked some roads and shut down city golf courses.

The good news is there are no reports of any injuries from the storm. But, Fisher is left wondering how he’s going to handle life without transportation for a while.

“I don’t know, my insurance doesn’t cover it,” he said. “My car is a total loss.”