WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Students at Our Lady of Mount Carmel School in Waterbury took part in the Stations of the Cross devotion on Thursday in preparation for Easter.

Holy Thursday commemorates the washing of Jesus Christ’s feet, along with the Last Supper.

“It’s a way for the children to have an intimate experience with Jesus’ final journey to the crucifixion and the resurrection,” said Bree Devino, a teacher at the school. “So, they get to experience it and act it out as if they were walking with Jesus himself.”

The superintendent of the Archdiocese of Hartford was present for the ceremony.