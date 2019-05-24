Waterbury students plant American flags to honor veterans
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) - Students in Waterbury are doing their part to help others understand the true meaning of Memorial Day Weekend.
They did it with a special field trip and a special assignment to teach others. The ultimate goal is to pay their respects to Waterbury's fallen war veterans.
A school project handled with care.
"It means a lot to us because we're learning about the veterans in school so now we're understanding the weight of what they have given up," said Clark Atkinson, WAMS student.
Students from WAMS, Waterbury Arts Magnet School, were planting American flags.
"We're putting down flags for the veterans who have passed in all of the previous wars in Waterbury," said Atkinson.
"That risked and gave up their lives so that we can live the lives that we live today," said Tyler Nizzardo, WAMS student.
That's 529 American flags now part of the landscape at Hamilton Park.
529 people, veterans from Waterbury, killed in all of America's conflicts dating back to the revolution.
"Thank you to these students from WAMS for doing this. 529 of your neighbors. 529 men from Waterbury gave their last full measure of devotion so that we could be here today," said Robert Dorr, Waterbury Veterans Memorial Committee.
These students are hoping their project sends a message to each person who drives by.
"It just feels amazing because it just shows the hard work we're putting in means so much to the community," said Nicole Bregman, WAMS student.
"I'm happy that we all gathered together and came here together to put out all these flags and really spread some love for our country," said Nizzardo.
"I think these kids are amazing. They're absolutely incredible I'm so proud of them today," said James Butler, WAMS teacher.
But they say the people they're most proud of are the ones here in spirit.
