Waterbury summer camps enact new safety measures to protect kids from COVID-19

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Attendance at Waterbury summer camps is down this year and the city’s Supervisor of Recreation says you can blame concerns about the coronavirus that have gripped the country, the state, and the city for months.

In a normal summer, around 600 kids are part of the city’s summer camp program. This summer, that’s down to about 150 kids. The city has made changes to its summer camp program to help make sure kids are safe and protected from the spread of COVID-19.

“We have taken the protocols and taken this seriously and actually implemented all of the safety and sanitation protocols to keep kids safe,” said Victor Cuevas, Waterbury’s Supervisor of Recreation.

The first change is a change of venue for the summer camps. This summer, they’re being held at the some of the city’s biggest high schools and middle schools instead of at the smaller rec centers. This was done so they have more space for kids to engage in social distancing.

Another change — kids are divided into small groups of about ten kids who do everything together — from games to the media lab to lunch. This is to cut down on too many people being around each other at the same time. They even schedule each group’s activities so they don’t cross paths with each other in the hallways. There’s also constant cleaning when one group leaves a room and before another group comes in.

Kids don’t have to wear face masks but the staff workers do. Workers also have their temperature taken when they show up to work each day and they’re asked a series of questions to make sure they don’t have any COVID-19 symptoms.

“Our staff, they’re told to be transparent. When they’re not feeling well they’re told to call us. Don’t show up for work,” Cuevas said.

Cuevas said adjusting for this new normal has not been easy. Field trips have been cut out because kids can’t be packed onto a bus. And he says there was an incident this morning when one child couldn’t be let in at one of the camps when his father dropped him off. That’s because the child’s family had just returned from a trip out of state.

“And it was one of the hot spots. We had to follow protocol,” Cuevas said. “The child has to quarantine for 14 days…..he can return after that.”

Cuevas tells News 8, even with the reduced attendance, he’s received positive feedback about the new safety measures from parents whose kids are still coming to camp.

“This is very different,” Cuevas said. “This will go down in history for me…..But, thank God we have some kids and we’re helping some families with child care and at least have something to offer to the citizens of Waterbury who are taxpayers and rightfully deserve what we’re offering.”