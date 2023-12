WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Litchfield Jazz brought back its Sunday Jazz Brunch at the Poli for a second year on Sunday following the event’s success in 2022.

The event, held at Waterbury’s Palace Theater, featured Grammy-nominated Nicole Zuraitis.

Vita Muir, the executive and artistic director and founder of Litchfield Performing Arts, said that the brunch was a fundraiser paid for by a patron who attended last year’s event.