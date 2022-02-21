WATERTOWN, Conn. (WTNH) – A Watertown woman who is accused of leaving two children at home has been arrested for a second time.

On Feb. 16, Waterbury police served Caviasca with an arrest warrant for an incident that occurred on Jan. 12 in Waterbury. Police said that Caviasca was allegedly involved in a domestic violence-related altercation with an ex-boyfriend.

Caviasca was charged with second-degree breach of peace, second-degree harassment, and attempt to commit larceny. The incident did not involve any children, according to police.

On Jan. 15, police arrested Kerry Lyn Caviasca after she was accused of leaving two children, who are both under 12-years-old, home alone for two days and two nights while she went out of state.

The arrest warrant claimed that Caviasca’s former husband learned that she possibly left the children home and that she had gone to Florida.

Caviasca is a teacher at Waterbury Public Schools and is currently on leave due to the allegations from the Jan. 15 arrest.

She is scheduled to appear in court next month.