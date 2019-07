WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH)–A Waterbury high school teacher accused of sexual assault has resigned, according to the Republican American.

Jeffrey Lucian, who taught at Kennedy High School, is accused of touching a 16-year-old student inappropriately and kissing her on the mouth back in April.

Lucian was a business teacher at the school.

